Rugby League Teams Penalized for Ball Tampering

Two prominent National Rugby League teams, Penrith Panthers and North Queensland Cowboys, are facing significant financial penalties amounting to A$10,000 due to unsportsmanlike conduct involving on-field trainers.

During a gripping match in Townsville, trainers were observed dousing the ball with water in an attempt to make it more difficult to handle. The incident occurred during the intense 'golden point' extra time, following a 30-30 tie at the end of regulation play.

Both teams have received breach notices and must respond within five days to the charges. This unusual tactic ultimately led to a match conclusion in a rare draw, spotlighting a breach of NRL guidelines on trainer conduct during games.

(With inputs from agencies.)