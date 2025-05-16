Ajax's Last-Chance Pursuit: Dutch Title Hopes Hinge on PSV's Rival

Ajax Amsterdam remains in the hunt for the Dutch title, despite squandering a commanding nine-point lead over the past month. Their 2-2 draw against Groningen marked a fourth consecutive match without a win, allowing PSV Eindhoven to edge ahead by a single point as the season concludes.

In order for Ajax, led by England's Jordan Henderson, to claim the league title, they must defeat Twente, while needing PSV to falter against Sparta Rotterdam. PSV's success has been buoyed by six straight wins, including a 4-1 victory over Heracles Almelo, highlighting their resurgence.

PSV coach Peter Bosz attributes the comeback to the return of key players. Meanwhile, coach Francesco Farioli of Ajax maintains hope and urges his team to deliver their best performance. Feyenoord's third-place finish has secured them a Champions League spot, as they conclude with Heerenveen.

