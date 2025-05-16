Left Menu

Ajax's Last-Chance Pursuit: Dutch Title Hopes Hinge on PSV's Rival

Ajax Amsterdam hopes to clinch the Dutch title despite losing a nine-point lead. Their fate hinges on PSV's performance against Sparta Rotterdam. Ajax must beat Twente to have a shot. Coach Francesco Farioli emphasizes the unpredictability of football, while PSV enjoys momentum with key player returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:08 IST
Ajax's Last-Chance Pursuit: Dutch Title Hopes Hinge on PSV's Rival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Ajax Amsterdam remains in the hunt for the Dutch title, despite squandering a commanding nine-point lead over the past month. Their 2-2 draw against Groningen marked a fourth consecutive match without a win, allowing PSV Eindhoven to edge ahead by a single point as the season concludes.

In order for Ajax, led by England's Jordan Henderson, to claim the league title, they must defeat Twente, while needing PSV to falter against Sparta Rotterdam. PSV's success has been buoyed by six straight wins, including a 4-1 victory over Heracles Almelo, highlighting their resurgence.

PSV coach Peter Bosz attributes the comeback to the return of key players. Meanwhile, coach Francesco Farioli of Ajax maintains hope and urges his team to deliver their best performance. Feyenoord's third-place finish has secured them a Champions League spot, as they conclude with Heerenveen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025