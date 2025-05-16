Kolkata Knight Riders: Can a Mid-Season Break Revive Their IPL Hopes?
Manish Pandey of the Kolkata Knight Riders remains optimistic about the team's chances in the IPL despite an unexpected mid-season break due to Indo-Pak tensions. He believes this pause could help KKR regain momentum as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial match to keep playoff dreams alive.
Kolkata Knight Riders player Manish Pandey expressed confidence in the team's preparation despite a mid-season hiatus caused by Indo-Pak military tensions. He remarked that their training continued during the break, which might assist the team in regaining its momentum.
The Knight Riders are set to play against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial match shortly, a game that will determine their playoff eligibility. Pandey stressed the importance of focusing on performance rather than feeling pressurized, as the team aims to conclude the tournament on a positive note.
Although KKR has struggled with consistency this season, Pandey is optimistic that the brief break allowed players to reassess their strategies. He hopes for strong performances in the remaining matches to reignite the team's competitive edge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
