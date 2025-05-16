Left Menu

Wankhede Stadium Unveils Stands Honoring Cricket Legends

At the Wankhede stadium, four new stands were inaugurated by the Mumbai Cricket Association, celebrating cricket legends like Rohit Sharma and Sharad Pawar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded these contributions to cricket's growth, emphasizing Patel's role in shaping the sport's modern stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:17 IST
Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) marked the inauguration of four new stands, honoring the contributions of cricket icons. Among those recognized were legendary Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former BCCI President Sharad Pawar, whose efforts have been instrumental in developing cricket in India.

During the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the MCA's initiative to celebrate figures who have significantly impacted Indian cricket. In his speech, he particularly acknowledged Sharad Pawar's invaluable contributions as former President of both the BCCI and MCA, stating, "The work he has done for cricket's development is immense. Therefore, naming a stand after him is a fitting tribute."

Rohit Sharma, in attendance with family and dignitaries, expressed his unexpected gratitude upon seeing the stand named in his honor. Reflecting on his career, Sharma remarked, "I never dreamed of receiving this recognition. To have my name amongst the greats is indescribable." Acknowledging his cricket achievements, Sharma recently retired from Test cricket but continues to play limited-overs formats, building on his illustrious career.

