Left Menu

Manchester City and Crystal Palace Set for Thrilling FA Cup Final Showdown

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. City has claimed the title seven times, while Palace seeks its first. This encounter marks their fourth meeting in the competition, with City historically having the upper hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:09 IST
Manchester City and Crystal Palace Set for Thrilling FA Cup Final Showdown
Manchester City and Crystal Palace (Photo: X/@premierleague). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a highly anticipated FA Cup final, Manchester City is slated to clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Blues secured their spot by triumphing over Nottingham Forest 2-0, while Crystal Palace confidently defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Manchester City showcased their prowess by beating teams like Salford, Leyton Orient, Plymouth, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest, while Crystal Palace emerged victorious against Stockport County, Doncaster, Millwall, Fulham, and Aston Villa. This final marks Crystal Palace's third appearance without previous success, while Pep Guardiola is aiming to capture the club's eighth FA Cup title.

Historically, Manchester City has lifted the FA Cup in 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19, and 2022/23. This face-off will be their fourth in the FA Cup, with their last meeting in the 2016/17 season resulting in a 4-0 victory for City. In their last five encounters, City has won three matches with two ending in draws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025