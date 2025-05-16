Manchester City and Crystal Palace Set for Thrilling FA Cup Final Showdown

In a highly anticipated FA Cup final, Manchester City is slated to clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Blues secured their spot by triumphing over Nottingham Forest 2-0, while Crystal Palace confidently defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Manchester City showcased their prowess by beating teams like Salford, Leyton Orient, Plymouth, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest, while Crystal Palace emerged victorious against Stockport County, Doncaster, Millwall, Fulham, and Aston Villa. This final marks Crystal Palace's third appearance without previous success, while Pep Guardiola is aiming to capture the club's eighth FA Cup title.

Historically, Manchester City has lifted the FA Cup in 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19, and 2022/23. This face-off will be their fourth in the FA Cup, with their last meeting in the 2016/17 season resulting in a 4-0 victory for City. In their last five encounters, City has won three matches with two ending in draws.

