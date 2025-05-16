Cyclist Esow Alban Survives High-speed Bike Collision Unscathed
Top Indian cyclist Esow Alban was involved in an accident on the Noida Expressway during training. Hit by speeding bikers, Esow sustained minor injuries and damage to his bicycle. An FIR was filed, and legal action is underway. Esow, grateful for his safety, advocates for cyclist safety on roads.
India's renowned cyclist Esow Alban experienced a narrow escape after being struck by speeding motorbikes during a training session on the Noida Expressway. The accident, according to the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), led to an FIR being filed as part of the necessary legal procedures.
Esow, who has earned international accolades, was at the tail end of his training group when the incident occurred. The riders were reportedly traveling at over 100 km/h, causing the rear wheel of Esow's bike to break, though he escaped with minor bruises.
The authorities promptly addressed the situation, ensuring Esow received medical evaluation, and fortunately, he was discharged with no severe injuries. Emphasizing cyclist safety, Esow highlighted the need for respect and space on the roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
