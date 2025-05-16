Left Menu

Cyclist Esow Alban Survives High-speed Bike Collision Unscathed

Top Indian cyclist Esow Alban was involved in an accident on the Noida Expressway during training. Hit by speeding bikers, Esow sustained minor injuries and damage to his bicycle. An FIR was filed, and legal action is underway. Esow, grateful for his safety, advocates for cyclist safety on roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:48 IST
Cyclist Esow Alban Survives High-speed Bike Collision Unscathed
  • Country:
  • India

India's renowned cyclist Esow Alban experienced a narrow escape after being struck by speeding motorbikes during a training session on the Noida Expressway. The accident, according to the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), led to an FIR being filed as part of the necessary legal procedures.

Esow, who has earned international accolades, was at the tail end of his training group when the incident occurred. The riders were reportedly traveling at over 100 km/h, causing the rear wheel of Esow's bike to break, though he escaped with minor bruises.

The authorities promptly addressed the situation, ensuring Esow received medical evaluation, and fortunately, he was discharged with no severe injuries. Emphasizing cyclist safety, Esow highlighted the need for respect and space on the roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025