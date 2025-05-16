Cyclist Esow Alban Survives High-speed Bike Collision Unscathed

India's renowned cyclist Esow Alban experienced a narrow escape after being struck by speeding motorbikes during a training session on the Noida Expressway. The accident, according to the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), led to an FIR being filed as part of the necessary legal procedures.

Esow, who has earned international accolades, was at the tail end of his training group when the incident occurred. The riders were reportedly traveling at over 100 km/h, causing the rear wheel of Esow's bike to break, though he escaped with minor bruises.

The authorities promptly addressed the situation, ensuring Esow received medical evaluation, and fortunately, he was discharged with no severe injuries. Emphasizing cyclist safety, Esow highlighted the need for respect and space on the roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)