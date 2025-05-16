Left Menu

Juan Ayuso Shines with Victory at Giro d'Italia's Stage Seven

Spain's Juan Ayuso clinched his inaugural Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d'Italia, triumphing in stage seven. The race's first mountain stage culminated in a thrilling finish, positioning Ayuso second overall. Primoz Roglic seized the overall lead, taking the pink jersey from Mads Pedersen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:59 IST
Juan Ayuso of Spain has made headlines with his first Grand Tour stage victory, triumphing at stage seven of the Giro d'Italia. This remarkable achievement marks a significant breakthrough in the 22-year-old's cycling career.

The 168km mountain stage from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo was the first test for the general classification contenders. Ayuso made a decisive move in the final 400 meters, securing victory ahead of his teammate Isaac del Toro and Colombian Egan Bernal, who took third place.

As Ayuso celebrates his victory, Primoz Roglic moves into the overall lead, donning the pink jersey from Mads Pedersen. With expectations of further challenges ahead, the stage sets an exciting precedent for the remaining race.

