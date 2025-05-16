Left Menu

Indian Golfers Tee Off in Europe: Diksha Dagar & Pranavi Urs Lead Charge

Five Indian golfers, led by Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, are set to compete at the Dutch Ladies Open. This tournament marks Hitaashee Bakshi's first LET event outside India. The event, hosted at the Goyer Golf & Country Club, is significant as it initiates the 2025 European swing on the LET calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:33 IST
Pranavi Urs (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

As the Ladies European Tour transitions from Asia to Europe, five Indian golfers are set to make their presence felt at the Dutch Ladies Open, hosted at the Goyer Golf & Country Club.

Among them, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs spearhead the challenge, joined by Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth, and Hitaashee Bakshi, who marks her first international LET appearance outside India.

The tournament, notable for kickstarting the 2025 European swing on the LET calendar, also holds sentimental value for 29-year-old Thai golfer Trichat Cheenglab, the defending champion. Other participants, like Austrian Emma Spitz, aim to build on recent successes as they take to the course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

