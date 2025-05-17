Scheffler Stays Calm Amidst PGA Championship Drama

Scottie Scheffler maintained his composure amid the chaos at the PGA Championship, focusing on his game rather than the tumult around him. He ended Friday just three shots behind leader Jhonattan Vegas, showing resilience and focus with birdies countering his rare bogeys.

Xander Schauffele narrowly avoided becoming the first defending champion since 2017 to miss the cut, making crucial birdies late in the round. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy faced a challenging day with equipment issues affecting his performance, ultimately making the cut despite struggles.

Jhonattan Vegas, although leading, faced fatigue, missing a crucial short putt on the 18th, yet retained the lead. Max Homa and other players also made significant moves, ensuring a competitive weekend at the PGA Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)