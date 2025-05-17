Left Menu

Jhonattan Vegas Leads Drama-Filled PGA Championships Amidst Surprising Upsets

The 2025 PGA Championships at Quail Hollow saw Jhonattan Vegas leading after an intense second day, despite missing a crucial putt. Key players like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas missed the cut, while Akshay Bhatia and other hopefuls faced difficulties. Notable contenders like Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler stay in contention.

The 2025 PGA Championships at Quail Hollow delivered intense competition and unexpected outcomes as some of golf's big names stumbled, while others narrowly hung on. Leading the pack was Jhonattan Vegas, who topped the leaderboard for the first time in a Major despite ending the second round with a double bogey, posting an even-par 70 that secured him a two-shot lead.

Vegas stood at 8-under 134, two strokes ahead of French contender Matthieu Pavon, former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and South Korea's Si Woo Kim, who made history with a stunning hole-in-one on the par 3 sixth hole. Close behind, Scottie Scheffler was tied for fifth after rounds of 69-68.

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia appeared set for the weekend at 3-under, before a disastrous five-hole stretch saw him drop five shots, missing the cut by one stroke. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele just made the cut, extending Schauffele's impressive streak. Key players like Jordan Spieth failed to advance, leaving the title race wide open for the weekend clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

