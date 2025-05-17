Sunil Kumar Leads U Mumba's Resurgent Squad in Pro Kabaddi League
Sunil Kumar will continue leading U Mumba in the forthcoming Pro Kabaddi League. Under his captaincy, U Mumba retains nine key players, including standout raider Rohit Raghav, to strengthen their position in the upcoming 12th edition. The team shows promise with emerging talents and a strong retained squad.
Sunil Kumar is set to continue steering U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League, as the team retains nine core players, strengthening their strategic lineup for the upcoming 12th edition.
Captain Sunil Kumar, celebrated for his exceptional leadership, stands as the most accomplished captain in PKL history. Raiders like Rohit Raghav emerged as significant players, transforming their potential into undeniable performances on the field.
Raghav's impressive record of 68 raid points and 11 tackle points earned him a permanent spot on the team and elevated his status as a pivotal force in U Mumba's strategy. Alongside notable players like Iranian Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, promising raider Sathish Kannan, and rising star Ajit Chouhan, U Mumba aspires to reclaim glory this season.
