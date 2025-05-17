Left Menu

Rising Star Dean Huijsen Makes Major Move to Real Madrid

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen will join Real Madrid starting June 1 after the Spanish side activated a £50 million release clause. Huijsen, known for his stellar performance with Bournemouth, will be eligible for the Club World Cup. The 20-year-old also debuted for Spain recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:53 IST
In a significant transfer, Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is set to join LaLiga giants Real Madrid on June 1, a move that will allow him to feature in the upcoming Club World Cup. The transfer comes after Real Madrid activated a £50 million release clause for the promising 20-year-old player.

The Dutch-born player, who became a Spain international following his debut against the Netherlands in March, is highly regarded in European football circles. Since joining Bournemouth from Juventus last year, Huijsen has made 34 appearances and scored three goals, catching the eye of several top clubs.

Real Madrid's successful acquisition of Huijsen marks a strategic move to strengthen their squad. The Spanish club outmaneuvered several notable teams in securing one of Europe's most talented young defenders, eager to utilize his skills in the forthcoming competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

