Game-Changer on Target: India's Shooting League Set to Revolutionize the Sport!

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is poised to launch the inaugural Shooting League of India, a franchise-based competition aiming to boost shooting's appeal. Scheduled for November-December, the league will feature city-based teams with international players and innovative technologies to capture wider audiences.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) supports foreign investments in India's first franchise-based Shooting League, set to debut in November-December. NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo emphasized the league's potential to attract audiences with innovative technology and international players.

The league will feature 6-8 city-based franchises, bidding for players in an auction. Teams will comprise 12 athletes, including international talent, fostering diverse competition. The league will focus on engaging content and fast-paced matches to enhance spectator interest.

NRAI aims to make shooting self-sustaining financially by using the league as a platform to garner commercial support. The association envisions the league becoming a model for shooting worldwide, with plans for expansion to multiple venues in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

