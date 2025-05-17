Weather Woes Disrupt PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
The PGA Championship's third round was delayed due to severe weather, forcing players to start later in groups of three from split tees. The disruption affected several top players, including Rory McIlroy, and sparked complaints over unfavorable playing conditions caused by mud balls on the soft fairways.
The third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow faced delays due to dangerous weather, prompting organizers to schedule groups of three instead of pairs and use split tees.
The rescheduling impacted top players like Rory McIlroy, who, along with others, expressed frustration with the unfavorable playing conditions.
Intense rainfall and soft fairways led to issues with mud balls, causing further dissatisfaction among golfers. Forecasts showed a severe thunderstorm watch, but conditions are expected to improve by mid-morning.
