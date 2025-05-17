Left Menu

Real Madrid Bolsters Defense with Huijsen Signing

Real Madrid has secured the signing of Dean Huijsen, a promising Spain defender from Bournemouth, marking its first offseason reinforcement. Huijsen, a Dutch-born center back, inked a five-year contract after an impressive stint in the Premier League. His move comes at a pivotal time for Madrid's defensive lineup.

  • Country:
  • Spain

In a strategic move to strengthen its defense, Real Madrid has signed Dean Huijsen, a highly regarded Spanish defender from Bournemouth. This marks the club's first reinforcement of the offseason.

The 20-year-old Huijsen will join Madrid on a five-year contract, lasting until June 2030. Bournemouth confirmed that Madrid triggered Huijsen's release clause of 50 million pounds, or approximately $66.4 million.

Huijsen's journey to Madrid follows a notable season at Bournemouth, where he played a crucial role in the club's record-breaking campaign. His performances have also earned him international recognition with a call-up to Spain's Nations League playoffs squad.

