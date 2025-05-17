Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Puts McLaren on Pole at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Amidst Ferrari Despair

Oscar Piastri secured pole position for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix under challenging conditions, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing closely behind. Ferrari faced disappointment as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton placed outside the top 10. Meanwhile, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso showed promising improvement with a fifth-place finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:15 IST
Oscar Piastri displayed commendable composure under pressure, clinching the pole position for McLaren at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. In a gripping session marred by crashes resulting in red flags, Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured the second spot, narrowly missing out on the top with a mere 0.034-second disadvantage.

Ferrari endured a challenging session at their home circuit, failing to meet expectations as Charles Leclerc finished 11th while teammate Lewis Hamilton took 12th place. Despite a promising setup, the team struggled to extract performance from their tyres, leaving fans disheartened.

Fernando Alonso, representing Aston Martin, demonstrated significant progress by finishing fifth, reflecting the team's strategic upgrades. Meanwhile, incidents involving Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto caused delays, ultimately underscoring the high stakes and intensity of Formula One racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

