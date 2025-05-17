Left Menu

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: A New Cricketing Era Begins

The Vidarbha Cricket Association announced the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League, set for June 5-15 at VCA Stadium, showcasing local talent with six men's and three women's teams. Star ambassadors include Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami. More details to come.

Vidarbha Pro T20 League logo (Photo: VCA) . Image Credit: ANI
The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has officially announced the launch of the first-ever Vidarbha Pro T20 League, scheduled from June 5 to June 15. All matches will be held at the renowned VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, marking a significant milestone in the region's cricket history.

This highly anticipated league will feature six franchise teams for men and three for women. It aims to bring together emerging players, local cricket idols, and seasoned professionals from the Vidarbha region. The tournament is expected to provide a critical platform for local talent and to bolster the domestic cricket infrastructure in Central India.

Prashant Vaidya, the Chairman of the League's Governing Council, highlighted the event's significance, saying, "This is a historic moment for Vidarbha cricket." He emphasized the commitment to making it a world-class event. Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami, league ambassadors, conveyed their enthusiasm, stressing the platform's potential to showcase youthful talent and inspire future generations.

