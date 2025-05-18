Sporting Highlights: Triumphs and Turmoils in the Competitive Arena

Washington Capitals' icon, Alex Ovechkin, has confirmed his return for a 21st NHL season. Ovechkin, the all-time goal-scoring leader, will play in the 2025-26 season while the Capitals face a postseason defeat by the Hurricanes.

Scottie Scheffler made a formidable advance in the PGA Championship, claiming a three-shot lead at the Quail Hollow Club. His spectacular back-nine eagle and birdie finale secured him a promising position for the major title.

In baseball, Wilmer Flores propelled the San Francisco Giants with a three-homer performance, marking career highs and contributing significantly to their recent victory against the Athletics.

