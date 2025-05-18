Wadhera and Singh Propel Punjab Kings to Commanding Score in IPL Clash
Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh's exceptional half-centuries lifted Punjab Kings to a solid 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL encounter. Despite initial setbacks, Wadhera's explosive innings turned the game around, supported by Shreyas Iyer and Singh's performances, securing a competitive position for PBKS in the playoffs race.
Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh delivered spectacular performances, hitting half-centuries to elevate Punjab Kings to an impressive 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's IPL match.
Despite an early setback at 34/3, courtesy of RR's Tushar Deshpande who took two key wickets, Wadhera's blistering 70-run effort off 37 balls, featuring five boundaries and sixes, turned the tide.
Wadhera's partnership with Shreyas Iyer and later Shashank Singh ensured PBKS's commanding position. Sanju Samson's return to lead RR marked strategic changes, including Kwena Maphaka replacing Jofra Archer.
