Left Menu

Wadhera and Singh Propel Punjab Kings to Commanding Score in IPL Clash

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh's exceptional half-centuries lifted Punjab Kings to a solid 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL encounter. Despite initial setbacks, Wadhera's explosive innings turned the game around, supported by Shreyas Iyer and Singh's performances, securing a competitive position for PBKS in the playoffs race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:22 IST
Wadhera and Singh Propel Punjab Kings to Commanding Score in IPL Clash
Nehal Wadhera
  • Country:
  • India

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh delivered spectacular performances, hitting half-centuries to elevate Punjab Kings to an impressive 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's IPL match.

Despite an early setback at 34/3, courtesy of RR's Tushar Deshpande who took two key wickets, Wadhera's blistering 70-run effort off 37 balls, featuring five boundaries and sixes, turned the tide.

Wadhera's partnership with Shreyas Iyer and later Shashank Singh ensured PBKS's commanding position. Sanju Samson's return to lead RR marked strategic changes, including Kwena Maphaka replacing Jofra Archer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025