Wadhera and Singh Propel Punjab Kings to Commanding Score in IPL Clash

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh delivered spectacular performances, hitting half-centuries to elevate Punjab Kings to an impressive 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's IPL match.

Despite an early setback at 34/3, courtesy of RR's Tushar Deshpande who took two key wickets, Wadhera's blistering 70-run effort off 37 balls, featuring five boundaries and sixes, turned the tide.

Wadhera's partnership with Shreyas Iyer and later Shashank Singh ensured PBKS's commanding position. Sanju Samson's return to lead RR marked strategic changes, including Kwena Maphaka replacing Jofra Archer.

