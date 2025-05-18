Visa Uncertainty Casts Shadow on Pakistan's Asia Cup Participation

Tensions between India and Pakistan could potentially impact the Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) participation in the upcoming Asia Cup set in India. The federation is pressing the Asian Hockey Federation to assure visa issuance for their contingent, given heightened political sensitivities following a recent terror attack.

HI Secretary General Bholanath Singh indicated that participation hinges on the Indian government's forthcoming advisory. The PHF underscores the tournament's importance as it serves as a qualifier for the next World Cup, seeking either a location shift or visa guarantees.

The tournament, involving top regional teams, risks a reduced lineup should Pakistan be unable to participate, echoing the 2016 situation where Pakistan missed the Junior World Cup in India post-attack.

