Visa Uncertainty Casts Shadow on Pakistan's Asia Cup Participation
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) seeks assurance from the Asian Hockey Federation for visas to participate in the Asia Cup in India. Due to tense Indo-Pak relations following a terror attack, Pakistan's participation is uncertain. The event is crucial for World Cup qualifications.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Tensions between India and Pakistan could potentially impact the Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) participation in the upcoming Asia Cup set in India. The federation is pressing the Asian Hockey Federation to assure visa issuance for their contingent, given heightened political sensitivities following a recent terror attack.
HI Secretary General Bholanath Singh indicated that participation hinges on the Indian government's forthcoming advisory. The PHF underscores the tournament's importance as it serves as a qualifier for the next World Cup, seeking either a location shift or visa guarantees.
The tournament, involving top regional teams, risks a reduced lineup should Pakistan be unable to participate, echoing the 2016 situation where Pakistan missed the Junior World Cup in India post-attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
