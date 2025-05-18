PSV Eindhoven's Dramatic Title Triumph Over Ajax

In a stunning conclusion to one of Europe's most thrilling title races, PSV Eindhoven emerged as the Dutch champions, triumphing over rivals Ajax. The highly anticipated showdown concluded on Sunday as PSV's decisive win against Sparta Rotterdam sealed their victory.

While Ajax managed a home victory over FC Twente, winning 2-0, it was not enough to secure the championship. Despite holding a strong lead just weeks prior, Ajax's unexpected collapse in form allowed PSV to claw back and claim the trophy.

PSV's Malik Tillman played a crucial role, scoring in their 3-1 win that put any doubts to rest. With this victory, PSV celebrated their 26th Eredivisie title, marking a significant comeback against their fierce rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)