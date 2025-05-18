Vardy's Grand Finale: Leicester's Iconic Striker Bids Farewell
Jamie Vardy concluded his career with Leicester by scoring his 200th goal in his 500th match for the club. The 38-year-old striker, who has been a pivotal player for 13 years, received a fitting tribute during his final game against Ipswich and remains a celebrated figure in Leicester’s football history.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a fitting farewell, Jamie Vardy marked his 500th and ultimate match for Leicester City with a signature goal, concluding his 13-year stint with an impressive milestone. The 38-year-old striker celebrated his 200th goal for the club during a Premier League match against Ipswich at King Power Stadium.
Vardy's celebratory sprint towards the corner flag, a community event followed by an emotional mob of teammates, highlighted the emotional atmosphere, and fans held 'Thank You Vards' banners. The striker, who left the field to a guard of honor after an 80-minute stint, played a significant role in Leicester's historic Premier League victory in 2016.
Following his substitution, Vardy's achievements were echoed by the presence of former teammates like Wes Morgan and Shinji Okazaki, who witnessed the emotional finale. While his next move remains unannounced, Vardy's legacy continues to inspire, having scored nine goals in the current campaign alone. Leicester will play Bournemouth on May 25, but Vardy's chapter with the club concludes at King Power Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by two runs in Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru.
Chido Obi Makes Premier League History with Manchester United
Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in Indian Premier League match in Dharamsala.
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in Indian Premier League.
Aston Villa's Fixture Fury: Premier League Reschedule Sparks Controversy