Left Menu

Vardy's Grand Finale: Leicester's Iconic Striker Bids Farewell

Jamie Vardy concluded his career with Leicester by scoring his 200th goal in his 500th match for the club. The 38-year-old striker, who has been a pivotal player for 13 years, received a fitting tribute during his final game against Ipswich and remains a celebrated figure in Leicester’s football history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leicester | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:43 IST
Vardy's Grand Finale: Leicester's Iconic Striker Bids Farewell
Jamie Vardy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a fitting farewell, Jamie Vardy marked his 500th and ultimate match for Leicester City with a signature goal, concluding his 13-year stint with an impressive milestone. The 38-year-old striker celebrated his 200th goal for the club during a Premier League match against Ipswich at King Power Stadium.

Vardy's celebratory sprint towards the corner flag, a community event followed by an emotional mob of teammates, highlighted the emotional atmosphere, and fans held 'Thank You Vards' banners. The striker, who left the field to a guard of honor after an 80-minute stint, played a significant role in Leicester's historic Premier League victory in 2016.

Following his substitution, Vardy's achievements were echoed by the presence of former teammates like Wes Morgan and Shinji Okazaki, who witnessed the emotional finale. While his next move remains unannounced, Vardy's legacy continues to inspire, having scored nine goals in the current campaign alone. Leicester will play Bournemouth on May 25, but Vardy's chapter with the club concludes at King Power Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025