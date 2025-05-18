Vardy's Grand Finale: Leicester's Iconic Striker Bids Farewell

In a fitting farewell, Jamie Vardy marked his 500th and ultimate match for Leicester City with a signature goal, concluding his 13-year stint with an impressive milestone. The 38-year-old striker celebrated his 200th goal for the club during a Premier League match against Ipswich at King Power Stadium.

Vardy's celebratory sprint towards the corner flag, a community event followed by an emotional mob of teammates, highlighted the emotional atmosphere, and fans held 'Thank You Vards' banners. The striker, who left the field to a guard of honor after an 80-minute stint, played a significant role in Leicester's historic Premier League victory in 2016.

Following his substitution, Vardy's achievements were echoed by the presence of former teammates like Wes Morgan and Shinji Okazaki, who witnessed the emotional finale. While his next move remains unannounced, Vardy's legacy continues to inspire, having scored nine goals in the current campaign alone. Leicester will play Bournemouth on May 25, but Vardy's chapter with the club concludes at King Power Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)