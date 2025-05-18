Left Menu

Verstappen Conquers Imola as Red Bull Celebrates 400th Grand Prix

Max Verstappen secured a commanding victory at Imola, marking Red Bull's 400th Grand Prix. He broke Oscar Piastri's winning streak and is now just nine points behind Lando Norris in the championship. Verstappen's impressive performance at Imola adds to his string of successes at this historic circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:42 IST
Verstappen Conquers Imola as Red Bull Celebrates 400th Grand Prix
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen dominated at Imola on Sunday, clinching victory for Red Bull in their 400th Grand Prix appearance. With a remarkable move around the outside, Verstappen ended McLaren's Oscar Piastri's three-race winning streak.

Starting from pole, Piastri finished third, as teammate Lando Norris overtook him on fresher tires towards the race's climax. Verstappen trimmed Piastri's championship lead over Norris to 13 points after seven rounds.

The race witnessed several strategic shifts, influenced by safety car periods, with Verstappen emerging confident and unchallenged, finishing notably ahead. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton showcased his resilience, finishing fourth for Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025