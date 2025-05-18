Verstappen Conquers Imola as Red Bull Celebrates 400th Grand Prix
Max Verstappen secured a commanding victory at Imola, marking Red Bull's 400th Grand Prix. He broke Oscar Piastri's winning streak and is now just nine points behind Lando Norris in the championship. Verstappen's impressive performance at Imola adds to his string of successes at this historic circuit.
Max Verstappen dominated at Imola on Sunday, clinching victory for Red Bull in their 400th Grand Prix appearance. With a remarkable move around the outside, Verstappen ended McLaren's Oscar Piastri's three-race winning streak.
Starting from pole, Piastri finished third, as teammate Lando Norris overtook him on fresher tires towards the race's climax. Verstappen trimmed Piastri's championship lead over Norris to 13 points after seven rounds.
The race witnessed several strategic shifts, influenced by safety car periods, with Verstappen emerging confident and unchallenged, finishing notably ahead. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton showcased his resilience, finishing fourth for Ferrari.
