In a remarkable turnaround, Lewis Hamilton dazzled at his first Formula One race with Ferrari in Italy, transcending a challenging start to secure a commendable fourth-place finish. The event marked his first victory over teammate Charles Leclerc and was hailed as an uplifting moment for the team and its ardent supporters.

Hamilton's performance, improved after a disappointing qualifying session, showcased strategic acumen as he navigated the track brilliantly, aligning perfectly with Ferrari's strategy. The race marked the start of a promising chapter since his switch from Mercedes, leaving spectators and the team hopeful about future outcomes.

The fervor of Ferrari's fanbase was palpable at Imola, with an electrified crowd of 242,000 reveling in Hamilton's success. Their enthusiasm mirrored the iconic support once associated with legendary racer Michael Schumacher, reaffirming Ferrari's timeless appeal and the exhilarating experience of racing in Italy.

