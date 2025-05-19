Black Ferns Poised for World Cup Despite Draw Against Canada

The Black Ferns' preparation for their Women's World Cup title defense remains on track, despite a nail-biting 27-27 draw with Canada in the Pacific Four weekend clash. Head coach Allan Bunting expressed satisfaction with his team's resolve and potential, highlighting areas for enhancement as they gear up for the global tournament.

Ranked just behind tournament hosts England, Canada's steadfast performance initially challenged the Ferns, who clawed back through notable efforts, including tries by winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga. The match proved a valuable test ahead of the World Cup, scheduled from August 22 to September 27.

In anticipation of their encounter with the United States, Bunting hinted at adjustments, integrating talents from New Zealand's Sevens team. Meanwhile, the U.S. team will contend with the absence of key player Alev Kelter, facing suspension post-controversial actions in their recent match against Australia.

