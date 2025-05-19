Brilliant Night: Sikkim Cricket Ground Shines with New Floodlights
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, inaugurated a new floodlight system at the Sikkim Cricket Ground. The facility, supported by the Sikkim government, aims to boost cricket development in the state. It now allows the ground to host day-night matches, marking a step forward for local sports.
Sikkim Cricket Ground in Rangpo is now illuminated with a brand-new floodlight system, inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang.
Present at the ceremony was Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder of the Sikkim High Court, adding significance to the event's proceedings. Chief Minister Tamang expressed optimism that the facility would invigorate local cricketers and promote the sport across the state.
An official from the Sikkim Cricket Association highlighted that this development would enable the hosting of day-night matches. An accompanying exhibition match featured participation from state ministers and MLAs, showcasing the ground's transformative potential.
