Brilliant Night: Sikkim Cricket Ground Shines with New Floodlights

Sikkim Cricket Ground in Rangpo is now illuminated with a brand-new floodlight system, inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang.

Present at the ceremony was Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder of the Sikkim High Court, adding significance to the event's proceedings. Chief Minister Tamang expressed optimism that the facility would invigorate local cricketers and promote the sport across the state.

An official from the Sikkim Cricket Association highlighted that this development would enable the hosting of day-night matches. An accompanying exhibition match featured participation from state ministers and MLAs, showcasing the ground's transformative potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)