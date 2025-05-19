Mizoram Triumphs with Dominant Display in U20 National Championship

Mizoram has dominated Group D in the Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 National Football Championship, booking their spot in the quarter-finals with a resounding 11-1 victory over Tripura at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Stadium. Their unassailable lead in the group comes after winning all three matches, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Nine second-half goals orchestrated by standout performances from Mesak Lalrinngheta and PC Pazawna pushed Mizoram to seal their last eight spot. By halftime, the team led 2-1 but quickly widened the gap with an offensive onslaught. While Tripura's Sukha Dayal Jamatia scored one goal, it was insufficient against Mizoram's formidable attack.

In another match, Jharkhand triumphed over Himachal Pradesh with a 2-1 scoreline. Jharkhand went ahead early courtesy of Chandra Mohan Soy, and although Aryan Thakur brought the scores level for Himachal Pradesh, Daksh Kumar Mahli's quick response sealed the win for Jharkhand.

