Left Menu

Mizoram Triumphs with Dominant Display in U20 National Championship

Mizoram secures a quarter-final berth in the U20 National Football Championship by crushing Tripura 11-1 in Group D. With an unassailable lead, they top the group. Meanwhile, Jharkhand clinched a 2-1 victory over Himachal Pradesh, trailing Mizoram with divided points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:03 IST
Mizoram Triumphs with Dominant Display in U20 National Championship
Mizoram (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram has dominated Group D in the Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 National Football Championship, booking their spot in the quarter-finals with a resounding 11-1 victory over Tripura at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Stadium. Their unassailable lead in the group comes after winning all three matches, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Nine second-half goals orchestrated by standout performances from Mesak Lalrinngheta and PC Pazawna pushed Mizoram to seal their last eight spot. By halftime, the team led 2-1 but quickly widened the gap with an offensive onslaught. While Tripura's Sukha Dayal Jamatia scored one goal, it was insufficient against Mizoram's formidable attack.

In another match, Jharkhand triumphed over Himachal Pradesh with a 2-1 scoreline. Jharkhand went ahead early courtesy of Chandra Mohan Soy, and although Aryan Thakur brought the scores level for Himachal Pradesh, Daksh Kumar Mahli's quick response sealed the win for Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025