Pacer's Diplomatic Pitch: Shami Meets CM Yogi

Renowned cricketer Mohammed Shami visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow. The meeting occurred shortly before the IPL clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Expressing his thoughts on social media platform X, Adityanath mentioned that Shami met him as a courtesy. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to share a couple of photographs featuring the distinguished fast bowler.

The interaction, which gained attention online, highlights the interplay between sports and regional politics, culminating ahead of the much-anticipated IPL match.

(With inputs from agencies.)