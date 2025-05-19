Pacer's Diplomatic Pitch: Shami Meets CM Yogi
Cricketer Mohammed Shami paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, as shared on social media. The meeting took place ahead of an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned cricketer Mohammed Shami visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow. The meeting occurred shortly before the IPL clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Expressing his thoughts on social media platform X, Adityanath mentioned that Shami met him as a courtesy. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to share a couple of photographs featuring the distinguished fast bowler.
The interaction, which gained attention online, highlights the interplay between sports and regional politics, culminating ahead of the much-anticipated IPL match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maldives Politics in Turmoil: Shahid Demands Apology from President Muizzu
Caribbean Cricket Stars Spice Up Bengali Cuisine on Knight Bite
Milind Deora Criticizes Thackerays for 'Luxury Politics' During Crisis
Teen Cricket Sensation Ayush Mhatre Shines Amidst Challenges in IPL 2025
Bihar Politics Heat Up: RJD Targets BJP Amidst Election Speculations