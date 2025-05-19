OL Lyonnes: Redefining Excellence in Women's Soccer
Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, the world’s leading women's soccer team, has rebranded as OL Lyonnes. The name honors their Lyon roots and female identity. With home games now at Groupama Stadium and a new logo, the club aims to become a global benchmark for excellence in women's football.
In a bold move to redefine their identity, Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, known as the most successful women's soccer team globally, has announced its rebranding to OL Lyonnes. The decision was revealed by majority owner Michele Kang on Monday.
The name change pays homage to their roots in Lyon, with the alteration from 'Lyonnais' to 'Lyonnes' emphasizing the club's all-female essence. All of OL Lyonnes' home matches are set to be hosted at the grand 59,186-seater Groupama Stadium starting the 2025-26 season, a space previously reserved for the men's team.
Marking a new chapter, OL Lyonnes also unveiled a logo change. Kang expressed that this transition is about more than just rebranding—it's about setting a precedent in women's football. They aim to establish a new global standard of excellence, ambition, and investment in the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resilient Red Devils Secure Champions League Spot in Thrilling Derby
Riyad Mahrez Leads Al-Ahli to Historic Victory in the Asian Champions League
FC Goa Clinches Super Cup, Secures AFC Champions League Spot
Marseille in Thrilling Clash for Champions League Spots
Champions League Clash: Martinez and Lewandowski Set for Semifinal Standoff