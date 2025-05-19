OL Lyonnes: Redefining Excellence in Women's Soccer

In a bold move to redefine their identity, Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, known as the most successful women's soccer team globally, has announced its rebranding to OL Lyonnes. The decision was revealed by majority owner Michele Kang on Monday.

The name change pays homage to their roots in Lyon, with the alteration from 'Lyonnais' to 'Lyonnes' emphasizing the club's all-female essence. All of OL Lyonnes' home matches are set to be hosted at the grand 59,186-seater Groupama Stadium starting the 2025-26 season, a space previously reserved for the men's team.

Marking a new chapter, OL Lyonnes also unveiled a logo change. Kang expressed that this transition is about more than just rebranding—it's about setting a precedent in women's football. They aim to establish a new global standard of excellence, ambition, and investment in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)