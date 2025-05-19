Raphael Varane Backs Ancelotti's Brazilian Revival

Raphael Varane, the esteemed French World Cup winner, has expressed his support for Carlo Ancelotti as the new coach of Brazil's national team. Ancelotti, renowned for his impressive track record, is anticipated to boost Brazil's performance for the upcoming World Cup finals.

Ancelotti was recently appointed as Brazil's first-ever permanent foreign coach, with his tenure set to commence on May 26th. His contract extends until next year's World Cup finals. The Italian's leadership will be pivotal during June's South American qualifiers, a crucial step for Brazil, who currently lag behind rivals Argentina.

Varane shared his insights during the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens, highlighting Ancelotti's ability to motivate players to perform under pressure. Drawing from their successful history at Real Madrid, Varane emphasized the Italian's knack for gaining trophies like the Champions League and preparing teams for major tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)