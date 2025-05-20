Left Menu

USTA's $800M Transformation: Enhancing the U.S. Open Experience

The USTA has announced an $800 million renovation of the U.S. Open site, modernizing the Arthur Ashe Stadium and creating a new player performance center. Scheduled for completion by 2027, this self-funded project includes added seating, luxury suites, and top-notch amenities, setting a new standard in tennis facilities.

Updated: 20-05-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:42 IST
The USTA is set to undertake an $800 million renovation project at the U.S. Open site, aiming to modernize the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium and establish a new player performance center. Announced on Monday, the project will be the largest investment in U.S. Open history and is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

In a statement, USTA CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr noted this venture will ensure that the Arthur Ashe Stadium remains the premier location for tennis for at least the next 25 years. The facility's enhancements will feature a new grand entrance, 2,000 additional courtside seats, two luxury suite levels, upgraded concourses, dining, and retail shops.

The news comes on the heels of previous renovations, including the inauguration of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium in 2018. Highlighting the project's significance, tennis legend John McEnroe praised the USTA's efforts to provide unparalleled facilities for players, enhancing their performance capabilities and offering luxurious amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

