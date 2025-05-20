Wallace Sititi: Rising Star Extends Contract Ahead of World Cup

Wallace Sititi, the promising number eight for the All Blacks, has bolstered his commitment to New Zealand rugby by signing a contract extension through the 2027 World Cup. This announcement comes after his impressive debut season with the Waikato Chiefs, where he exhibited both athleticism and dedication.

Accolades came early for Sititi, who claimed the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year title in 2024, underscoring his swift rise in the sport. New Zealand Rugby's Chris Lendrum praised his continued growth and commitment to improvement, noting the potential for further development over the coming years.

Sititi has become invaluable for the Chiefs, particularly as the team advances in Super Rugby Pacific. His return from injury has been met with enthusiasm from both the team and fans alike, reinforcing his pivotal role in the squad and his personal connection to the club culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)