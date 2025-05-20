Left Menu

Wallace Sititi: Rising Star Extends Contract Ahead of World Cup

Wallace Sititi, renowned for his dynamic presence on the rugby field, has extended his contract with the All Blacks until the 2027 World Cup. The 22-year-old, who earned the 2024 World Rugby Breakthrough Player award, continues to excel with the Chiefs, solidifying his status in New Zealand's rugby scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 07:27 IST
Wallace Sititi: Rising Star Extends Contract Ahead of World Cup

Wallace Sititi, the promising number eight for the All Blacks, has bolstered his commitment to New Zealand rugby by signing a contract extension through the 2027 World Cup. This announcement comes after his impressive debut season with the Waikato Chiefs, where he exhibited both athleticism and dedication.

Accolades came early for Sititi, who claimed the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year title in 2024, underscoring his swift rise in the sport. New Zealand Rugby's Chris Lendrum praised his continued growth and commitment to improvement, noting the potential for further development over the coming years.

Sititi has become invaluable for the Chiefs, particularly as the team advances in Super Rugby Pacific. His return from injury has been met with enthusiasm from both the team and fans alike, reinforcing his pivotal role in the squad and his personal connection to the club culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025