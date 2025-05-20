Wallace Sititi: Rising Star Extends Contract Ahead of World Cup
Wallace Sititi, renowned for his dynamic presence on the rugby field, has extended his contract with the All Blacks until the 2027 World Cup. The 22-year-old, who earned the 2024 World Rugby Breakthrough Player award, continues to excel with the Chiefs, solidifying his status in New Zealand's rugby scene.
Wallace Sititi, the promising number eight for the All Blacks, has bolstered his commitment to New Zealand rugby by signing a contract extension through the 2027 World Cup. This announcement comes after his impressive debut season with the Waikato Chiefs, where he exhibited both athleticism and dedication.
Accolades came early for Sititi, who claimed the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year title in 2024, underscoring his swift rise in the sport. New Zealand Rugby's Chris Lendrum praised his continued growth and commitment to improvement, noting the potential for further development over the coming years.
Sititi has become invaluable for the Chiefs, particularly as the team advances in Super Rugby Pacific. His return from injury has been met with enthusiasm from both the team and fans alike, reinforcing his pivotal role in the squad and his personal connection to the club culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Showdown: León vs. FIFA Over Club World Cup Spot
Abhay Singh Sekhon Shines at ISSF Shotgun World Cup
Three Captains, One Stage: Standout Leaders Shine in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier
Club Leon's FIFA World Cup Appeal Denied: Quest for Redemption Begins
Virat Kohli Opens Up on 'Hangover' of 2019 World Cup Semifinal Defeat