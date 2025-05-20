Rajasthan Royals Shine in Commanding Finish Against CSK

The Rajasthan Royals wrapped up their Indian Premier League campaign on a high note with a decisive six-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Teenage talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazed through CSK's defenses with an impressive 33-ball 57.

CSK, asked to bat first, managed to amass 187 for eight, despite an early setback. Ayush Mhatre aggressively led the front with a quickfire 43 off 20 balls, while a middle-innings recovery was orchestrated by Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, adding a crucial 59-run stand.

In response, the Royals chased down the target with ease, completing their innings with 17 balls to spare. Contributions from Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel bolstered the chase, while Yudhvir Singh and Akash Madhwal were instrumental with the ball for RR.

(With inputs from agencies.)