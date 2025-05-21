Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Amid growing concerns about treatment in the U.S., some athletes are opting out of Washington's Pride events. Trans athlete Ry Shissler and Toronto's Purple Fins are among those skipping the games, fearing repercussions at the border and thereafter.

Novak Djokovic has taken a decisive step with his coaching team by naming Dusan Vemic as his coach for the Geneva Open and French Open. The former doubles partner reunites with Djokovic, planning to bolster the tennis star's performance in the crucial tournaments ahead.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball faced weather troubles as the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins series was postponed due to inclement conditions. Both teams hope to resume and conclude their thrilling postponed matchup promptly.

