Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams
In current sports news, athletes skip Washington Pride events, and Djokovic confirms his coaching strategy for upcoming tennis tournaments. Weather disrupts a Guardians-Twins game, and NASCAR reveals its Hall of Fame inductees for 2026. The NFL permits players to join the 2028 Olympics flag football, making waves in sports discussions.
Amid growing concerns about treatment in the U.S., some athletes are opting out of Washington's Pride events. Trans athlete Ry Shissler and Toronto's Purple Fins are among those skipping the games, fearing repercussions at the border and thereafter.
Novak Djokovic has taken a decisive step with his coaching team by naming Dusan Vemic as his coach for the Geneva Open and French Open. The former doubles partner reunites with Djokovic, planning to bolster the tennis star's performance in the crucial tournaments ahead.
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball faced weather troubles as the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins series was postponed due to inclement conditions. Both teams hope to resume and conclude their thrilling postponed matchup promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
