Left Menu

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

In current sports news, athletes skip Washington Pride events, and Djokovic confirms his coaching strategy for upcoming tennis tournaments. Weather disrupts a Guardians-Twins game, and NASCAR reveals its Hall of Fame inductees for 2026. The NFL permits players to join the 2028 Olympics flag football, making waves in sports discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 05:57 IST
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid growing concerns about treatment in the U.S., some athletes are opting out of Washington's Pride events. Trans athlete Ry Shissler and Toronto's Purple Fins are among those skipping the games, fearing repercussions at the border and thereafter.

Novak Djokovic has taken a decisive step with his coaching team by naming Dusan Vemic as his coach for the Geneva Open and French Open. The former doubles partner reunites with Djokovic, planning to bolster the tennis star's performance in the crucial tournaments ahead.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball faced weather troubles as the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins series was postponed due to inclement conditions. Both teams hope to resume and conclude their thrilling postponed matchup promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025