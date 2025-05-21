Tiny Towns, Big Dreams: Heidenheim vs. Elversberg Showdown

With a touch of humor, Deutsche Bahn highlighted the limited fanbase expected at the Heidenheim vs. Elversberg playoff, suggesting a single-carriage train for transport would suffice. This playful jab underscores the small scale of the towns involved in this crucial Bundesliga decision-making match.

The combined population of Heidenheim and Elversberg is approximately 70,000, spotlighting them as among the smallest towns to participate in a relegation playoff. Heidenheim's stadium accommodates 15,000 fans, while Elversberg can host 10,000, contrasting starkly with Bundesliga giants like Borussia Dortmund.

The playoff, crucial for both teams, sees Heidenheim hosting the first match on Thursday, followed by a return on Elversberg's turf on Monday. This compares starkly with clubs like Borussia Dortmund, which boasts around 80,000 in attendance regularly.

