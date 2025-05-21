Wydad Faces Uncertainty as Coach Departs Ahead of Club World Cup
Wydad coach Rhulani Mokwena has parted ways with the Moroccan team just weeks before their Club World Cup opener against Manchester City. This decision came amid challenges, including a FIFA registration ban. Wydad now prepares for international competition without revealing plans for Mokwena's successor.
Wydad Casablanca finds itself in a precarious situation as coach Rhulani Mokwena departs, mere weeks before the team's Club World Cup debut against Manchester City in Philadelphia.
The club's decision to mutually terminate the contract with the South African coach was announced late Monday, leaving Wydad without a strategic head ahead of the crucial tournament.
Meanwhile, Wydad faces added pressure from a FIFA ban on registering new players, compounding the challenges as they compete with football giants like Juventus and Al Ain. Financial rewards from FIFA stand at $9.55 million for African qualifiers, amid a billion-dollar prize fund predominantly benefiting European teams.
