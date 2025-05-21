Left Menu

Laver Cup Returns to London: A Clash of Tennis Titans

The 2024 edition of the Laver Cup is set for London at The O2 arena. The event, featuring six top players each from Europe and the world, will happen from September 25-27. Previously, in London 2022, tennis legend Roger Federer concluded his career. Team Europe leads the series 5-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:56 IST
Laver Cup Returns to London: A Clash of Tennis Titans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The prestigious Laver Cup is set to make its return to London for its 2024 edition, marking an exciting chapter in the tennis calendar.

This thrilling event, pitting six elite players from Europe against six from the rest of the world, will unfold at The O2 arena from September 25-27.

The last time the Laver Cup graced the British capital was in 2022, a notable occasion as it marked the retirement of 20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer. As the next tournament approaches, Team Europe holds a strong lead of 5-2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025