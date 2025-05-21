Laver Cup Returns to London: A Clash of Tennis Titans

The prestigious Laver Cup is set to make its return to London for its 2024 edition, marking an exciting chapter in the tennis calendar.

This thrilling event, pitting six elite players from Europe against six from the rest of the world, will unfold at The O2 arena from September 25-27.

The last time the Laver Cup graced the British capital was in 2022, a notable occasion as it marked the retirement of 20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer. As the next tournament approaches, Team Europe holds a strong lead of 5-2.

(With inputs from agencies.)