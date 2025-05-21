Laver Cup Returns to London: A Clash of Tennis Titans
The 2024 edition of the Laver Cup is set for London at The O2 arena. The event, featuring six top players each from Europe and the world, will happen from September 25-27. Previously, in London 2022, tennis legend Roger Federer concluded his career. Team Europe leads the series 5-2.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The prestigious Laver Cup is set to make its return to London for its 2024 edition, marking an exciting chapter in the tennis calendar.
This thrilling event, pitting six elite players from Europe against six from the rest of the world, will unfold at The O2 arena from September 25-27.
The last time the Laver Cup graced the British capital was in 2022, a notable occasion as it marked the retirement of 20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer. As the next tournament approaches, Team Europe holds a strong lead of 5-2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Laver Cup
- tennis
- London
- The O2 arena
- Europe
- world
- 2024
- Roger Federer
- sports
- event
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bosnia and Herzegovina Secures World Bank Support for Just Energy Transition
UN Experts Call for Europe-Wide Right to Healthy Environment in New Protocol
Europe Eyes Space and Science Surge Amid U.S. Budget Cuts
ADB Records Highest Net Income Allocation in History at $1.539 Billion for 2024
Virat Kohli Opens Up on 'Hangover' of 2019 World Cup Semifinal Defeat