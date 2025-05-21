Left Menu

Rocky Flintoff and Chris Woakes Lead England Lions Against India A

Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky, and Chris Woakes have been named in the England Lions squad for upcoming four-day matches against India A. The series, a precursor to England's five-Test series, features young talents like Rehan Ahmed and captain James Rew. Woakes returns after an ankle injury.

Updated: 21-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:52 IST
England Lions have announced their squad for the upcoming four-day matches against India A, featuring notable names such as Rocky Flintoff, son of Andrew Flintoff, and fit-again pacer Chris Woakes. The fixtures are set to commence on May 30 in Canterbury, with the second game in Northampton starting June 6.

This highly anticipated series not only serves as a precursor to India's five-Test campaign in England but also provides emerging talents like leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed a platform to showcase their skills. Ahmed, who is also joined by his brother Farhan in the squad, will play the opening match before committing to England Men's IT20 series against the West Indies.

Chris Woakes, recovering from an ankle injury, is expected to gain vital playing experience before the larger Test series. ECB Performance Director Ed Barney emphasized the significant opportunity this series presents for ambitious players. The squad will be captained by Somerset's James Rew.

