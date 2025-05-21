Liverpool Honors Heysel Disaster Victims with New Memorial

Liverpool Football Club is set to unveil a new memorial at Anfield in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, where 39 fans lost their lives. The incident, primarily affecting Juventus supporters in 1985, occurred after a wall collapsed following a charge by Liverpool fans.

The tragedy led to over 600 injuries and a five-year ban for English clubs from European competitions. Titled 'Forever Bound', the new memorial will replace a plaque at the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand. It will feature entwined scarves, symbolizing solidarity between Liverpool and Juventus.

Liverpool has collaborated with Juventus and bereaved families to design the memorial, which will be unveiled later this summer. Juventus plans to reveal their monument near the Allianz Stadium on the disaster's anniversary, May 29. Ian Rush emphasized the importance of remembering these events and maintaining solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)