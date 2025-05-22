Medal Mishap Mars Tottenham's Historic Europa League Win

Striker Son Heung-min was left without a winner's medal as Tottenham triumphed in the Europa League final, beating Manchester United 1-0. This mishap occurred during the awards ceremony when UEFA ran out of medals.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin seemed taken aback when medals fell short before all Tottenham players had been awarded. The shortage happened as the club sent more people onto the stage than expected.

Although UEFA had informed clubs of the distribution plan, only 30 medals were initially presented on stage. Following the ceremony, an additional 20 medals were provided to the club for players and supporting staff. This was Tottenham's first significant title since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)