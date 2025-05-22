Left Menu

DC's Mukesh Kumar fined 10% of match fees for Code of Conduct breach

The loss meant DC were knocked out of the playoff contention with MI sealing the last available spot.Mukesh Kumar admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referees sanction, an IPL release stated.For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referees decision is final and binding. On Wednesday, Mukesh gave away 48 runs in his four overs while picking two wickets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 09:56 IST
DC's Mukesh Kumar fined 10% of match fees for Code of Conduct breach
Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's loss against Mumbai Indians here.

Mukesh was also handed one demerit point for his level 1 offence under Article 2.2 which deals with ''abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.'' Delhi Capitals lost to MI by 59 runs here on Wednesday. The loss meant DC were knocked out of the playoff contention with MI sealing the last available spot.

''Mukesh Kumar admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction,'' an IPL release stated.

''For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.'' On Wednesday, Mukesh gave away 48 runs in his four overs while picking two wickets. He conceded 27 runs, including three sixes and two fours, in his last over.

