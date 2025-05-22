Spurs End Trophy Drought with Europa League Triumph Over Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur clinched the Europa League title with a 1-0 win over Manchester United. Brennan Johnson's goal ended a 17-year trophy drought. The victory not only brought joy to Spurs fans but also secured a spot in next season's Champions League, offering a boost for the struggling team.
Tottenham Hotspur delighted their supporters by securing a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao. The win ends a 17-year trophy drought for the North London club, with Brennan Johnson's first-half goal proving decisive in a match characterized by limited quality.
Despite both teams showing early attacking intent, the game soon declined into a scrappy affair, reflecting their low positions in the Premier League. The breakthrough came just before halftime when a tepid defensive play allowed Johnson to capitalize, nudging the ball past United's Andre Onana.
Manchester United struggled to mount a comeback, coming closest when Rasmus Hojlund's header was cleared off the line by Micky van de Ven. Spurs remained resilient, securing European glory and a Champions League spot, offering hope for a turnaround under manager Ange Postecoglou.
