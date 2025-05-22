Left Menu

India Gears Up for FIH Hockey Pro League: European Challenges Ahead

Hockey India has announced the squad for the Indian Men's team's European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25. Captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team, starting against the Netherlands, with hopes to enhance their standing and qualify for the 2026 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:37 IST
Indian Men's Hockey Team (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India made a significant announcement on Thursday, unveiling the 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team set to compete in the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25. The highly anticipated tournament will take place in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium, from June 7 to June 22.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has been reaffirmed as Captain, while midfield dynamo Hardik Singh will serve as Vice-Captain. India's campaign kicks off with two matches against the Netherlands on June 7 and 9, followed by a face-off with Argentina on June 11-12 at Amstelveen's Wagner Stadium.

The squad will then shift to Antwerp for encounters against Australia on June 14-15, culminating in a showdown with hosts Belgium on June 21-22. With prior wins in Bhubaneswar, India seeks to capitalize on their momentum, as emphasized by Chief Coach Craig Fulton, who aims to secure points for World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

