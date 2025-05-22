India Gears Up for FIH Hockey Pro League: European Challenges Ahead

Hockey India made a significant announcement on Thursday, unveiling the 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team set to compete in the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25. The highly anticipated tournament will take place in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium, from June 7 to June 22.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has been reaffirmed as Captain, while midfield dynamo Hardik Singh will serve as Vice-Captain. India's campaign kicks off with two matches against the Netherlands on June 7 and 9, followed by a face-off with Argentina on June 11-12 at Amstelveen's Wagner Stadium.

The squad will then shift to Antwerp for encounters against Australia on June 14-15, culminating in a showdown with hosts Belgium on June 21-22. With prior wins in Bhubaneswar, India seeks to capitalize on their momentum, as emphasized by Chief Coach Craig Fulton, who aims to secure points for World Cup qualification.

