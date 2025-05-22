Left Menu

Jacob Bethell Swaps IPL for National Duty as Tim Seifert Steps In

England's Jacob Bethell leaves Royal Challengers Bengaluru for national duty, with Tim Seifert as his IPL replacement. Bethell exits after the Sunrisers Hyderabad match to join England's squad for upcoming international fixtures. Seifert, currently in the PSL, joins Bengaluru for 20 million INR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:10 IST
Jacob Bethell Swaps IPL for National Duty as Tim Seifert Steps In
Jacob Bethell

England batter Jacob Bethell will depart from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to fulfill his national team commitments, the franchise announced Thursday. Bethell, who made a notable impact in two matches, will play his last game of this IPL season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Selected for England's white-ball squads, Bethell is set to participate in three one-day internationals and T20 matches against West Indies starting May 29. Tim Seifert, the current wicketkeeper-batter for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, will take Bethell's spot, joining Bengaluru for 20 million Indian rupees ($232,531).

The Royal Challengers are aiming for their maiden IPL title, having secured a place in the playoffs this season, with Seifert poised to bolster their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025