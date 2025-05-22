Jacob Bethell Swaps IPL for National Duty as Tim Seifert Steps In

England batter Jacob Bethell will depart from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to fulfill his national team commitments, the franchise announced Thursday. Bethell, who made a notable impact in two matches, will play his last game of this IPL season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Selected for England's white-ball squads, Bethell is set to participate in three one-day internationals and T20 matches against West Indies starting May 29. Tim Seifert, the current wicketkeeper-batter for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, will take Bethell's spot, joining Bengaluru for 20 million Indian rupees ($232,531).

The Royal Challengers are aiming for their maiden IPL title, having secured a place in the playoffs this season, with Seifert poised to bolster their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)