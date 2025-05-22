Left Menu

Germany's Newcomers Aim for Glory in Nations League Final Four

Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann announced his squad for the Nations League final four, introducing newcomers Nick Woltemade and Tom Bischof. Germany aims for victory in Munich against Portugal on June 4, despite missing key players. The team seeks a successful lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Updated: 22-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:58 IST
In anticipation of next month's Nations League final four, Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann unveiled his 26-man squad, featuring fresh faces like Nick Woltemade and Tom Bischof. Woltemade, a forward from VfB Stuttgart, is set to showcase his skills in the German Cup final before potentially facing Portugal in Munich.

Missing key players like Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, and others due to injuries, Nagelsmann brings back Florian Wirtz and adds newcomers, hoping their inclusion compensates for the losses as Germany prepares to challenge Portugal. The semi-final clash with Portugal on June 4 aims to be a stepping stone toward the World Cup co-hosted by North America.

As the other semi-final pits France against Spain, Germany is determined to reach the final and play in front of home fans in Munich. With aspirations beyond the Nations League, Nagelsmann, who took the reins in 2023, envisions a triumphant journey leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

