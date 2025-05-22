Antonio Conte Eyes Historic Serie A Triumph with Napoli

Antonio Conte is on the cusp of setting a new standard in Serie A as he aims to become the first coach to secure the prestigious title with three different clubs. With Napoli on the brink of glory, the team holds a point advantage over Inter Milan entering the final match of the season.

Having previously guided Juventus to three consecutive titles and ending an 11-year wait for a championship at Inter Milan, Conte's potential triumph with Napoli stands as a testament to his managerial prowess. Napoli gears up to face Cagliari at home, with hopes of achieving one of Conte's greatest career feats.

The city of Naples is buzzing with anticipation for a second league triumph in three years, reminiscent of the club's golden era in the late '80s and early '90s with Diego Maradona. As the final match looms, Conte has rallied his squad with a singular directive: 'Let's go get this scudetto!'

(With inputs from agencies.)