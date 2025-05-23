Heidenheim's Dramatic Comeback: Playoff Thriller Against Elversberg

In an electrifying playoff match, Bundesliga club Heidenheim mounted a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Elversberg. Playing in the relegation playoff's first leg, they were down two goals by halftime, with Elversberg's Lukas Petkov and Fisnik Asllani finding the net early.

Determined to avoid defeat, Heidenheim surged in the second half. The team narrowly missed multiple scoring opportunities, even hitting the woodwork. However, their persistence paid off when Tim Siersleben scored in the 62nd minute, closely followed by Mathias Honsak's equalizer, leveraging a strong offensive.

As anticipation builds for the return leg in Elversberg on Monday, the stakes are high, especially after Bochum and Holstein Kiel dropped from the Bundesliga, making way for Cologne and Hamburg SV's promotion to the top division.

(With inputs from agencies.)