Sports Headlines: Major Investments, Victory Runs, and Unexpected Twists

In a major development in the sports world, Aditya Mittal of ArcelorMittal has pledged a $1 billion investment into the Boston Celtics, potentially making him a major stakeholder. Reports from Sportico and Bloomberg highlight this significant international move in sports finance.

In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a strong 2-0 lead over the Wolves, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander further elevating his status by winning the MVP award. Simultaneously, Cleveland struggles with contentious new stadium plans as Browns owners insist on relocating despite pushback from city officials.

On the ice, Team USA fought off a determined Finnish team to progress in the IIHF World Championships, setting up a semifinal clash after their quarter-final victory. Meanwhile, former MLB player Darin Ruf has filed a lawsuit against the Cincinnati Reds over an injury claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)