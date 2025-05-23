Left Menu

Luke Littler Shatters Premier League Darts Record Again

18-year-old Luke Littler sets a new Premier League Darts points record in Sheffield, amassing 45 points after securing his sixth straight nightly win. The youngest PDC darts world champion, Littler leads the table and heads confidently into the playoffs, scheduled to face Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals.

In a stunning display of skill, 18-year-old dart prodigy Luke Littler broke the Premier League Darts seasonal points record in Sheffield on Thursday. Littler, the defending champion, notched his sixth consecutive nightly victory, pushing his total to an unmatched 45 points, five more than the previous record.

Littler's commanding 6-3 triumph over Luke Humphries in the night's final match catapulted him to the top of the leaderboard. "It's a tough format but I've got myself through," Littler shared with Sky Sports, reflecting on his historic season. Notably, he became the youngest PDC darts world champion earlier this year.

Looking ahead, Littler is set to compete against Gerwyn Price in the playoff semi-finals starting May 29. Meanwhile, Humphries will face Nathan Aspinall, promising an exciting conclusion to the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

