Luke Littler Shatters Premier League Darts Record Again

In a stunning display of skill, 18-year-old dart prodigy Luke Littler broke the Premier League Darts seasonal points record in Sheffield on Thursday. Littler, the defending champion, notched his sixth consecutive nightly victory, pushing his total to an unmatched 45 points, five more than the previous record.

Littler's commanding 6-3 triumph over Luke Humphries in the night's final match catapulted him to the top of the leaderboard. "It's a tough format but I've got myself through," Littler shared with Sky Sports, reflecting on his historic season. Notably, he became the youngest PDC darts world champion earlier this year.

Looking ahead, Littler is set to compete against Gerwyn Price in the playoff semi-finals starting May 29. Meanwhile, Humphries will face Nathan Aspinall, promising an exciting conclusion to the league.

