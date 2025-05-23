Sunrisers Hyderabad Posts Mammoth 231/6 Against RCB as Ishan Kishan Shines

Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered an exhilarating batting performance, setting a formidable target of 231/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL face-off. Standout performances by Ishan Kishan, who remained unbeaten at 94, and key contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Aniket Verma laid the foundation for SRH's stately total.

RCB's stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma opted to bowl first in the Lucknow matchup, hoping to capitalize on favorable early conditions. However, SRH's openers countered aggressively, with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head quickly establishing a formidable opening stance. Despite Sharma's swift dismissal by Lungi Ngidi, SRH kept the momentum going.

Veteran RCB bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar soon removed Head, but SRH's run rate remained unaffected due to Kishan's masterstroke innings. As wickets fell intermittently, crucial innings from Verma and Manohar ensured SRH crossed the 200-run mark. In RCB's bowling lineup, Romario Shepherd stood out with figures of 2/14, but SRH's batting depth overshadowed their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)